Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.15. 17,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

