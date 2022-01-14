Gemsstock Ltd. Invests $18.60 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000. Visa accounts for about 8.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.74. The stock had a trading volume of 149,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

