TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

TLH stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.55. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,301. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $156.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.