ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 440,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

