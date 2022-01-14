iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,560. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

