QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.44. 188,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597,828. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

