ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 66,950 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,752,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $57,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,780. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

