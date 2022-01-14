Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 29,990 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.