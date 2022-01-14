Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

