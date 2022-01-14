7,930 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

