Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 46,923 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $916,156 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

