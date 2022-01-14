EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $111.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 6557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 830.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,661 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

