Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,032 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.65. 18,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

