Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $658,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Athene by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.