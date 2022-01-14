Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Artelo Biosciences worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

