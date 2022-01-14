Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) is ARGI Investment Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 3.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $102,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 894,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,630,000 after buying an additional 68,366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period.

SWAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,672. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

