Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 273,216 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,216 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $363,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. 63,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,497. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

