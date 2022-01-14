Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

