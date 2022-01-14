The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,596. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

