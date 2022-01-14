Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after buying an additional 422,786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

