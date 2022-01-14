Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 27,544 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $158,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,816. The stock has a market cap of $983.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

