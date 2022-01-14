Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FOCS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 2,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,913. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.62 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

