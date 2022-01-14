Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.60. The company had a trading volume of 444,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,035. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

