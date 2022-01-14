Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,444,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In related news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

