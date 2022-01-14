Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CNOB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

