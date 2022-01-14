Creative Planning Has $32.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

