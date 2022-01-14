Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $49.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.60 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
