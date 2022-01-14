Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $49.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.