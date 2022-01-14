BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.23.

BWA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,472. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

