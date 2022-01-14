Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

AIN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.