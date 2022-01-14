Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.80 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invacare by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invacare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,141. Invacare has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.