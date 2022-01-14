Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in InMode by 2,204.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 62,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,977. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

