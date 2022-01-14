Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

