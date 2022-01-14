IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. 74,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,832. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

