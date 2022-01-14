Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

WPM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 31,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

