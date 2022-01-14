Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 247,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 106,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.