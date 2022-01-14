Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock Position Increased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Katapult worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at $4,600,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

