Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 287.93% from the company’s previous close.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

