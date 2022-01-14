Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $132.08

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

