ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 155 ($2.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,359 ($32.02). 429,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,233. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

