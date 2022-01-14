KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $135.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,555. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

