Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coastal Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CCB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

