Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TV. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

