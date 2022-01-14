Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

