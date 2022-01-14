NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Truist

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price decreased by Truist from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NGMS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The company has a market cap of $540.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 3.14. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

