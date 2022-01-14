China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CBUMY traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.20. 3,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210. China National Building Material has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $82.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

