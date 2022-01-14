KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.25. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 1,503 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

