Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.81. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 2,458 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

