Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Down 87.4% in December

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSNB remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

