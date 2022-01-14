Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.95 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $227.12. 28,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

