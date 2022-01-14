Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,424 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

